Scholar Athlete of the Week – Darcy Hawes

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Arnold’s Darcy Hawes.

“Not only is she great in the classroom but she’s a terrific student athlete and she comes in here and does a great job leading our team,” Arnold volleyball coach Danielle Hayes said.

Hawes has stayed busy throughout high school, staying active in both the athletic department and other campus organizations.

“The biggest obstacle that I’ve had every four years is just time management between volleyball and I use to play soccer so just making sure I come home and do my homework and still study and still make good grades and still be competitive in my sports,” Hawes said.

She’s done a good job of juggling it all, maintaining a 4.5 GPA as the secretary of the National Honor Society and a member of the Beta, CCNT and Junior Optimist Clubs.

“She sets such a great example for the whole program and especially our younger girls because academics really should come first,” Coach Hayes said.

This year the libero was a vocal leader as a senior caption and helped lead the Marlins all the way to the FHSAA Class 5A Regional Quarterfinals.

“It’s honestly been amazing. These girls have made it one of the best years for me and I’m so excited that I actually had a senior year and got to be a leader and it’s so easy to lead these girls just because they have such a big heart for volleyball and so we’re really compatible for each other,” Hawes said. “It’s made me be a better captain through all the obstacles we’ve had this year.”

After high school she plans to go into the medical field and is looking at attending the University of Central Florida or the University of South Florida, but she’s made plenty of memories during her time at Arnold to look back on.

“Arnold is honestly just a really big family. My sister has been here in the past and I’ve always come to every game for her and to be able to come to my own volleyball games and my family come and watch me it just means the most to me,” Hawes said.