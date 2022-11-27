SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — This week’s Scholar Athlete of the Week sponsored by Perry and Young P.A. is Sneads’ Cooper Alexander.

Alexander has played football at Sneads since his freshman year, and even played some varsity games in his first season.

“If you don’t have players like Cooper you’re not going to be a championship caliber football team,” head coach Bill Thomas said.

He also plays baseball for Sneads.

“I used to love baseball more than football, but slowly getting in high school and Friday Night Lights there’s just nothing better than this,” Alexander said.

In his junior football season, Alexander suffered an injury in week four. He tore his MCL, PCL and Meniscus which took him out for the rest of the season. He tried playing baseball in the spring, but the only solution was surgery.

In his senior season, he helped his team to an 11-1 record and made it to the region final of the playoffs.

“He’s what you call the glue of the team,” Thomas said. Those type of kids that no matter what happens day in and day out, he’s going to be here every day is going to give you 110%. You’re going to get everything that he has in his body.”

Alexander has a 4.1 GPA and wants to study sports medicine in college. He wants to help athletes like his trainers did for him.