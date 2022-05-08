MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Amari Brown was one of the best pitchers in the Panhandle this season, boasting a 2.02 ERA, 15 wins and 99 strikeouts.

She won the FACA District 2 3A Player of the Year Award this season.

She also stars in the classroom. Brown plans on majoring in nursing at Chipola College and becoming a pediatric nurse.

She has a 4.2 weighted GPA, and attributed her strong work ethic to beginning on the diamond.

“It has completely changed who I am. It has taught me to work hard for everything that I want on and off the field,” Brown said. “It’s helped me build relationships with people that I never would have had the opportunity to become friends with. And also has pretty much grown me into the person that I am today.”

Marianna Softball Coach Casey Grover said Brown is a natural leader.

“Amari is definitely a leader, both in the position she plays. She’s our ace pitcher so that is kind of a natural leader position, but also in the dugout, in the classroom. Outside of the field she really is kind of one of the, some of the glue that holds our team together.”