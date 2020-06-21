Santa Rosa Beach baseball team wins 14U Grand Slam World Series

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– HR Impact out of Santa Rosa Beach won the 2020 Session I 14U championship at the Grand Slam World Series on Saturday.

The team is made of up high school athletes from Bay, Holmes, Jackson and Walton counties.

The team had a chance to win the title during game 10 on Saturday morning, but fell to Mountain View Gold out Georgia in extra innings.

The Walton County team then had to face Mountain View Gold again. In the second game of the day, things went in HR Impact’s favor.

The local squad won 21-5.

“Good game overall we did what we had to do to win,” said HR Impact player and Holmes County Blue Devil, Sheldon Sparks.

This was the first time the group of 11 played all together.

“I’m proud we came up winning,” said HR Impact player and Mosley Dolphin, Blake Bowen.