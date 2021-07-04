Sandy Shoes 5k returns to Mexico Beach for first time since 2018

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Over 250 people participated in the Sandy Shoes 5k Fun Run in Mexico Beach Sunday morning, as the race made its return for the first time since 2018.

President of the Mexico Beach Community Development Council, Kimberly Shoaf, said it was huge to bring back the run after Hurricane Michael, and the event was a really fun time.

“Bring your families, bring the wagons with the kids, bring the dogs,” Shoaf said. “It’s not a very intense, you know, race, it really is a true fun run, we have people who get dressed up and who really go all out to show their patriotic spirit, and that’s part of what makes this event so special and why we’re so excited to bring it back.”

The 258 participants got started at 7a.m. and they fortunate enough for the rain to hold out until every person had finished. But because the run was so early in the day, you runner, Reynold Wallace, said he had lots of Independence Day festivities planned after the race.

“I may go down to the beach,” Reynold said. “And I may watch the news, I may, I probably am gonna go down to the beach for a little while, then maybe blow, maybe blow some fire works.”

Kathy wolski was the first overall to finish the 5k, but it wasn’t her first time running the Sandy Shoes race, as she participated each year pre Hurricane Michael.

“You know to me it means that we’re all standing, and we’re all standing together,” Wolski said. “And on a day like July 4th, that means a lot more on many levels. So I think everybody feels the same way, and it’s wonderful to have life as we knew it again.”

Clay Greene was the top male finisher for the race. His family also participated, and he said he wouldn’t want to spend his 4th of July morning any other way.

“It’s means family” Greene said. “You know what I mean? You get to spend time with your family, your friends, you know, nice people, to do things like this, so that’s what it’s all about.”