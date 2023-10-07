PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Salvation Army Domestic Violence Program is hosting the first kickball fundraiser tournament on October 28.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to the Domestic Violence Shelter that houses those who have escaped domestic violence situations. The Salvation Army is the only certified Domestic Violence Shelter that serves Bay, Gulf, Holmes, Washington, Jackson, and Calhoun Counties.

The tournament will be held at the City of Panama City, Oakland Terrance Park. It is a round-robin co-ed competition. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the 28. The entry fee for each team is 150.00 with a minimum of 12 players per team.

“Now’s the time for you to show that you really want to help Bay County because this shelter is something that we need and we need to continue to raise money for,” Domestic Violence Relocation Specialist Patrick Miller said.

For more information on how you can get involved contact Patrick Miller at 850-313-1738 or Patrick.Miller@uss.salvationarmy.org.