Rutherford’s Xavier Stillgess signs to Huntingdon College

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Rutherford’s Xavier Stillgess signed to wrestle for Huntingdon College on Monday.

Stillgess said it was a dream come true for him and he couldn’t have done it without his family’s support.

“I’m just so thankful for my parents, they’ve been there for me, so supportive, keeping me on track, helping me reach those goals I’ve set for myself, keeping me on top of everything, school, all sorts of things. Going to college is another step in life that I’m ready for, definitely a milestone, and I’m ready for it,” Stillgess said.

Stillgess said he’s excited to get to compete at the next level especially since there will be some really tough opponents to face.

“I’m sure it’s definitely gonna be a lot more competitive. Sometimes in a high school you have people you can pin in like 15 seconds. I mean in college you’re not gonna be able to do that. So I’m excited for the competition,” Stillgess said.

Stillgess wants to study either exercise science or phycology while in college.

He also is not completely done with high school wrestling yet as he is competing at Nationals next weekend.