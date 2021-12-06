Rutherford’s Shakirah Edwards honored for making it into 1,000 point club

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – Rutherford’s Shakirah Edwards is only a sophomore, but she has already made it into the 1,000 point club.

Edwards knocked down her 1,000th point in February when the Rams took on Marianna at the end of their season.

She was honored for the accomplishment this month with a certificate.

According to Maxpreps, Edwards already has 113 point this season and is averaging over 14 points per game.

She had 435 points in her freshman year with the Rams and was averaging almost 19 points per game for the team.