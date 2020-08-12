Rutherford’s Sebastian Nguyen signs to play baseball at Eastern Nazarene College

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Rutherford baseball’s Sebastian Nguyen signed to play baseball at Eastern Nazarene College in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Nguyen said he is really excited to sign with the NCAA Division III school.

“Just knowing that I made it out, made it out of Florida, going somewhere to play baseball,” Nguyen said.

The signing was held in Rutherford’s cafeteria. Rams baseball head coach Jamie Bukowski was in attendance and said Nguyen always gave 100 percent every time he took the field.

“He only goes one speed and that’s 100 percent full throttle and I think that’s going to help him on the next level,” Bukowski said.

Nguyen said his dad kept him going and motivated him to get to this point.

“If it wasn’t for my Dad, I wouldn’t be playing this sport and if it wasn’t for him I would’ve quit probably a couple of years ago,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen will be a pitcher and middle infielder for the Lions.

“They play in a very strong conference and I think he has the tools to step in for them immediately,” Bukowski said.

Nguyen was in talks with the school ahead of the coronavirus outbreak.

He said he will move to the campus later this month however he isn’t sure when they will be able to meet as a team or begin practices.