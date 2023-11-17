SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – Rutherford senior point guard, Shakirah Edwards signed with the Mississippi State Women’s Basketball program on Friday afternoon.

Edwards became the first Bay County basketball player to sign with a Power Five school in over a decade (Arnold’s Nate Hicks, Georgia Tech in 2010) and the first female basketball player to do so in nearly 50 years.

The senior has started for the Rams since middle school and has led Rutherford to the Class 4A Elite Eight in both of the previous two seasons.

In her junior year, Edwards averaged 17.9 PPG, 8.4 RPG and 4.5 APG.

After her signing, Edwards said she’s excited for the SEC competition, but also has unfinished business at the high school level with a goal of winning state.

“That’s what I was looking forward to, the competition and seeing my ability to adjust from high school to college,” Edwards said. “I’m excited for this season because my senior year, we got to go out with a bang this year and I’m looking forward to the season.”