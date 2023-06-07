SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – Rutherford rising senior, Shakirah Edwards is one of the top basketball recruits in the nation, while also earning two high jump state titles.

Edwards helped lead the Lady Rams basketball team to the Class 4A Region Semifinals in February, then got right to work in track and field.

“I came in to track a little late because of the basketball season,” Edwards said. “So, I was still like getting in the groove of track again.”

There was no rust for Edwards, as she set a PR of 5’8 at the Bay County meet, then went on to win her second consecutive gold medal in the high jump at the FHSAA State meet.

“My goal for this year was 5’8,” Edwards said. “So, I’m going to try to go like two inches higher, 5’10, 5’9, and I will set a bigger challenge for myself. And then at the end, (I want to) win state and try to do a three-peat.”

Basketball has always been Edwards’ top sport. She averaged 17.9 PPG, 8.4 RPG and 4.5 APG in her junior season.

Her talent has not gone unnoticed as she is ranked as a four-star recruit by ESPN which is near the top 100 in the class of 2024.

Edwards said she is still undecided whether or not she will be a one or two-sport athlete in college.

“It’s a possibility,” Edwards said. “I haven’t made up my mind just yet, but it’s a possibility. If the same school that I want to go to offered me the same for basketball and track. Yeah, it’s a possibility, I haven’t made up my mind yet.”

Edwards has made a name for herself in basketball and the high jump but she said she is even more proud to represent the black and gold colors of Rutherford High School.

“Little ole Rutherford, not too many people think of Rutherford for sports,” Edwards said. “But now, ever since like basketball and track, we upped it a little more. So they like ‘Oh Rutherford this, and Rutherford that, about basketball and track so, it’s an honor.”

Edwards hopes to cap off her senior season by leading the Lady Rams basketball team to a Class 4A State Championship while also earning her third straight high jump golf medal.