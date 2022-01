SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – Prior to the Rutherford girl’s basketball team taking down Bay 63-32, Shakirah Edwards and Nautica Bouie received invitations to play in the inaugural ISO League “Southeastern Select All-Star game.”

ISO League founder and director Joshua Boykins personally gave the invitations to the two guards who lead their team in scoring.

The Rams improved to 18-3 and will host Sneads Tuesday, January 25.

The Tornadoes fell to 9-9 and will visit Arnold Monday, January 24.