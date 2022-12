SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – Rutherford junior guard, Nautica Bouie reached the 1,000 career point mark during the Lady Rams’ dominant 78-28 win over South Walton Thursday night.

Bouie came into the night needing 14 points to reach 1,000 and did so before the half, finishing the night with 28.

Rutherford improved to 9-1 and will host Leon on Saturday, December 17.

South Walton fell to 4-8 and will visit Arnold on Friday, December 16.