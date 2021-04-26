Rutherford wrestler named All-American at national competition

(WMBB) – Rutherford wrestler Xavier Stillgess picked up All-American honors at the High School Wrestling Nationals in Virginia Beach on Sunday.

Stillgess got sixth place in the competition, he fell to a three-time Arizona State Champion in the fifth place match after he beat him once already.

Since Stillgess placed in the Top 8 of all wrestlers in his weight class, he was given All-American status.

He is the first wrestler in Bay County to receive the title of high school All-American.

Stillgess is heading to Huntingdon College in the fall to wrestle for the Hawks.