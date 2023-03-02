KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Rutherford’s Keaton and Bryson Schirmer qualified for the FHSAA Boys High School Wrestling State Competition.

“They’re great kids,” Rutherford wrestling coach Jarod Melvin said. “I’ve had them since my first year coaching on the football field and on the mat, so them being leaders and pushing themselves and managing to get the highest achievement we have here in Florida High School Wrestling it’s exciting.”

The Schirmers were leaders on the football team in the fall, and now they are the only two wrestlers representing the Rams at state competition.

“When qualified for state and his match was a match or two after mine,” Keaton Schirmer said. “I looked at him and said you better win because I’m not going by myself.”

Keaton is in the 160 weight category, with a record of 31-14 this season, while Bryson is in the 182 weight group, sitting at 40-9 on the year.

“I mean it’s rare to see not only brothers, but twins not separated by much weight make it to state in the same year,” Melvin said.

They are each others number one supporter, but you can’t forget about tough brotherly love.

“I’m excited for him,” Bryson Schirmer said. “Don’t tell him, but I’m his number one fan. I’ll support him through anything. I’ll tell him I hate him though.”

The brothers will be back on the mat for round two on Friday, March 3 at 9:15 a.m. est.