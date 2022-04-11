SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford athletic program announced they will hire Tony Davis as their next head girls’ basketball coach and he will be formally introduced on Wednesday.

Davis will replace Jasmine Threatt, who went 57-20 in three years, as the head coach.

The position was regarded as one of the best openings as the Rams’ roster contains four young stars who averaged over double-digits in scoring and led the team to the 4A Region Finals this past season.

Davis is an alumnus of Chipley High School where he was a basketball and football star before playing football at the University of Florida.

His previous coaching position was with Bozeman in 2018 where he spent one season before resigning.

He has also spent time coaching at Gadsden County, formally known as West Gadsden, as well Blountstown, where he spent eight years as the head basketball coach.

Davis will be introduced at Rutherford on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria.