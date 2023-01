PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Rutherford girls basketball team picked up their last regular season home win over the Chipley Tigers 67-39 on Thursday night.

The Rams improved to 20-1 and will visit Munroe on Friday, January 27.

The Tigers fell to 19-5 to end the regular season and will play Altha in the first round of the 1A district 2 playoffs.