Rutherford reopening the search for a new head baseball coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – There have been a few bumps in the search for a new head baseball coach at Rutherford.

The school is now reposting the position on the district website starting Thursday. It will close July 17.

The position opened up back in the beginning of June when Cody Chizmar stepped down to pursue other opportunities.

According to Bay District Schools Athletic Director James Harell, the school had some quality applicants in the first round, but certification requirements, relocation challenges and matching teaching opening were some of the challenges that they have come across.

The good news is that they have some more time and hope to have someone in place before the school year starts.