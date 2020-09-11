Rutherford Rams ‘locked-in” during fall practice

SPRINGFIELD, (WMBB)– The Rutherford Rams are looking forward to the starting their delayed football season.

“All that working over the summer, all those early mornings staying after school finally working out, finally got pads on, I’m just glad they’re letting us play this year,” Rutherford football player Dillyn Richardson said.

Last season injuries caused a lot of trouble for the Rams and they ended the season 3-7. This year head coach Loren Tillman said he feels they will have a pretty good team as long as they can stay healthy.

“We’ve got a lot of athletes we’ve got a lot of team speed… we’ve had 14 weeks outside so the conditioning aspect I feel like we’re pretty good with and the knowledge cause we’ve had a lot of time to learn a lot of stuff,” Tillman said.

Team leaders said they feel everyone is locked-in this season.

“This year I think all the seniors have been here all the four years that we’ve been here they all like they ready to play and focus up and just ready to go,” Rutherford football player Brian Edwards said.

The Rams will be without quarterback Markus Hammack who threw for more than 1,000 yards last season because he transferred to Vernon. However, that will give senior Dillyn Richardson the opportunity he’s been waiting on for three years now.

“”I’m excited this year to finally show my talents out on the field and to get the starting position put my team back on the map,” Richardson said.

Tillman said Richardson has been throwing the ball extremely well this summer and they’re pleased with what they’ve seen.

“He’s leading and that’s really what we want out of that position because we got a lot of athletes but he’s took that leadership roll,” Tillman said.

The Rams will open up the season against Port St. Joe on September 25th at Tommy Oliver Stadium.