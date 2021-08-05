Rutherford promotes assistant Patrick Coffin as new head baseball coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford baseball team announced that they are promoting assistant Patrick Coffin as the new head coach on Wednesday.

The decision comes in the wake of former head coach Jamie Bukowski’s decision to step down and pursue the head coaching job at Vernon.

Coffin has five years of coaching experience at the High School and JUCO level and played D1 baseball at Alabama State in college.

The new coach said the move-up will be an easy one, and he’s ready for his first head coaching gig.

“Here at Rutherford it’s sixth through 12,” Coffin said. “So we have a funny mix of some really young guys and we have a few seniors in there as well. It’s just we bonded last year, we have a special connection, I felt like it was a great fit for me to step right into this role and I’m fired up to get going.”

Coffin said the program is already headed in the right direction and wants to grow the team’s bond with the community.

“We’re trying to get it up in the community,” Coffin said. “Last year we worked with the Callaway Rec League, and that was great just getting a lot more kind involved with baseball I think is very important. Baseball, some would say is a dying sport, but I don’t think that’s the case. We’re trying to get involved with the community and build it up, and try to compete with the Mosley’s and the Bozeman’s of the county.”