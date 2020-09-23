Rutherford preparing for regular season opener against Port St. Joe

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford Rams are getting ready for their season opener on Friday night against Port St. Joe.

The Sharks are not going to be an easy opponent as they’ve already got three games under their belt and two wins against 4A schools, Marianna and South Walton.

“They’ve a lot better than when I went to watch them play Marianna, game speed wise. So they’re acclimated into the season already and we’ve got to learn that and simulate that in practice to get ready for Friday night,” Rams head coach Loren Tillman said.

However, the Rams did get some game experience on Saturday in the Bay County Jamboree. They also managed to pick up two wins in it, one against Arnold and the other against Bay.

Not only did that help their confidence going into Friday, but it also show the coaches what they did well and what they didn’t in game situations.

Tillman said he was even shocked to see how certain parts of the team performed.

“I think our offensive line surprised me cause that was probably the most youth on the team and they had the most unknown in a game situation, but I thought they played pretty well and knowing that we’re only gonna get better and better. We had four guys up front that didn’t have a lot of varsity time at all, but you could tell they put a lot of work in this summer,” Tillman said.

The Rams will kickoff with the Sharks at 7 p.m. on Friday at Tommy Oliver Stadium.