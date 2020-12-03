Rutherford prepares for rematch on the court with Arnold

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford boys basketball team’s last game was against Arnold on Nov. 24, now the Rams have to take on the Marlins again on Tuesday afternoon.

The first matchup was truly a battle, but the Rams came out on top 76-70 over the Marlins.

“It’s going to be tough, they played us tough last week,” Rutherford head boys basketball coach Rhondie Ross said. “They lost one to Bay, but they weren’t the same team against Bay they were when they played us, and I think Bay had a lot to do with that.”

“It’s going to be tough, and we normally don’t do this, its unconventional, we normally don’t play a week apart but that’s the hand we’ve been dealt so we have to deal with it,” Ross said.

The Rams have home court advantage for this one and they should have a good crowd at the game as well because it’s an in-school matchup with a 2 p.m. tip off time.

Ross said it’s gonna be a good game, but the whole season should be exciting since the competition around the county will be tough this year.

“I think Bay may be the deepest team in the county, of course Mosley is well-coached and disciplined and stuff like that. We’re talented, we’re trying to get some guys back from football that just had some injuries. So I think it’s gonna be fun, a really tough competitive year,” Ross said.

The game tips off at 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon at Rutherford.