SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford girls basketball team cruised past Lincoln with an 84-63 home victory on Tuesday night.

Rutherford senior point guard, Shakirah Edwards led all scorers with 31 points on the night, 25 in the first half alone.

The Lady Rams improved to 2-0 and will visit Deltona on Thursday, November 30.