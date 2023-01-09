SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford athletic program introduced Albert Floyd as its new head football coach on Monday morning.

This is Floyd’s first head coaching position but he has over a decade of coaching experience in Bay County.

He most recently spent the fall of 2022 as Mosley’s defensive line coach for a unit that averaged nearly two sacks per game and over four tackles for loss per game.

Floyd is a Panhandle native, having grown up in Apalachicola. He returned to the Panhandle in 2011 after playing college football in North Carolina and Ohio.

He coached the defensive line at Bay High School from 2011-2013. He then coached at Arnold from 2013-2017, serving as the defensive line coach, defensive coordinator and assistant head coach during that period.

Floyd returned to Bay in 2017 as the Tornadoes’ defensive coordinator and stayed there through the 2021 season as the assistant head coach.

He was considered a top candidate to replace Keith Bland, who resigned from the head coaching position at Bay in March of 2021.

The Tornadoes instead selected Jeremy Brown, who had a decade of head coaching experience at Mosley.

Rutherford Athletic Director Jabbar Manning said they are very thankful everything worked out the way it did for the Rams to be able to land Floyd.

“Those guys made a decision, Bay High did, and that gave us the opportunity to make the decision we’re making today,” Manning said. “We’re extremely proud of the work that he’s been able to do around Panama City, whether it’s been Arnold, whether it’s been Bay, whether it’s been at Mosley, we’ve definitely always kept our eyes on him. When the opportunity came for us to have an opportunity to bring him in, we didn’t hesitate, we jumped on it full throttle.”

While coaching at Mosley this past season, Floyd worked as the Dean of Discipline at New Horizons.

The Rutherford football program is one with a rich history, especially known for its success in the 90s and early 2000s.

Floyd said he hopes to take the program back on track to being a contender in the Panhandle.

“I want to help change this program around and get it back to where it once was,” Floyd said. “That’s going to bring those guys that have been around it to come back around and hug and love on these kids and create another solid foundation in the community and just do what we need to do to get that program where it was. And it’s going to mean the world to me because again, it’s a rich tradition, a winning tradition around here. And we have the ingredients inside our locker room right now at the time to make that happen.”

Rutherford finished the 2022 season 1-9 and they haven’t had a winning season since 2009.

Floyd said his first step at Rutherford will be to help build a new practice field, giving players pride in competing for the program.