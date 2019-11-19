Rutherford hosts annual Pre-Season Tip-Off Classic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The high school basketball season officially starts next week, but Bay County boys teams are getting on the court Tuesday for a little preseason tournament action.

Rutherford is hosting their annual Pre-Season Tip-Off Classic which starts Tuesday night. This is the eleventh year the Rams have hosted the tournament.

The Rams had to hold the tournament at Bozeman last year due to their gym being damaged by Hurricane Michael.

Rams head coach Rhondie Ross thinks that being back in their home gym this season will help the team.

“Anytime you have some normalcy or routine, it’s gotta help you,” Ross said. “Last year, we were taken out of our normal element just like everybody else. We had to travel down the street to Rosenwald. Thank you to Rosenwald again, shout out to Rosenwald. But we’re happy to be back and I’m hoping it will help us because we are back in a routine.”

Bay, Mosley, Arnold, Bozeman and Graceville are all participating in the tournament this week. It’s the Marlins first time in the tournament too.

The tournament is set for Tuesday and Thursday at the Rutherford gym.