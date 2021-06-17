Rutherford hosts 7-on-7 and lineman challenge on Thursday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Rutherford hosted a 7-on-7 and lineman challenge on Thursday morning which involved the Rams, Bay and Port St. Joe.

The sun might have been blazing, but it didn’t stop those three high school teams from hitting the gridiron.

The teams participating in a few 7-on-7 matchups with each other and because there’s no tackling involved, the lineman got to do their own challenges off to the side.

All the coaches said they were excited to see their offenses in action and especially what their quarterback and receivers can do.

“In spring you can focus on the the stuff with the pads and the run game knowing you got the summertime where your helmets and shoulder pads are off and you can have that competition with the passing game, so we can kind of not ever focus on that during the spring and make it a focus during the summertime,” Rutherford head football coach Loren Tillman said.

Even though there was no tackling, there was still a lot for these players to work on, like quarterbacks getting more reads, receivers getting to run different routes and most importantly, teams getting a feel for their identity early on.

“You get the competition, you get to see who’s gonna work, who’s got some dog in them and who you are gonna rely on during the season,” Port St. Joe head football coach Tanner Jones said.

The players said it was good to be out there because they know how important it was.

“Its helping us cause we have a young team this year and it’s helping us prepare for the season, helping us see who we have for positions, and who we need to put out there when the fourth quarter and the game is on the line, who you need to put out there and who you don’t,” Rutherford football player Cedric Bland said.

However, it isn’t just all work and no play out there. The payers definitely have a little fun when it comes to these types of matchups in the summer.

“My favorite part about 7-on-7 honestly is the trash talk. That’s part of football is the trash talk, all these guys I know them from social media, I’ve talked to them, nothing is personal but you get to go out there and talk trash and play football and that’s just football’s competitiveness,” Port St. Joe football player Colin Amison said.

Even though activities like this over summer are enjoyable, the players still know that being there is going to help them when it comes to the fall season.

“The work does not stop we gonna keep going. Hopefully by the time the season comes we shut out all our opponents, we just want to keep getting better every day,” Bay player Will Smiley said.