SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — The Lady Ram fan base gathered at the high school to send off the Rutherford girls basketball team to play Bishop Kenny in the Class 4a Region 1 Final.

Rutherford is coming off a one-point nail-biter win over Bolles Tuesday night in the region semi’s.

Friday night is the most difficult test for the Rams, playing the same team who put an end to their season in the same round last year.

At 25-1, the two-seed Rams feel they have the talent to beat the one-seed crusaders and advance to the final four.

“I see it as a very much comeback because last year, they knocked us out,” Rutherford Junior Guard Nautica Bouie said. “But I feel like this year, our year, we do have a lot of pressure on us. But I feel like my team, me and my teammates can handle Bishop Kennedy very well.”

Rutherford will face Bishop Kenny Friday night at 7 p.m. eastern time.