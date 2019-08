Jamie Bukowski coaching for the Palm Bay Pirates.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Rutherford has named Jamie Bukowski as their new head baseball coach.

Bukowski comes to the Rams from Palm Bay High School where he was an assistant coach. He has nearly 20 years of coaching experience.

Bukowski is originally from Plainville, Connecticut. He will be introduced by the school on August 20.