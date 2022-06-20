SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – Rutherford High School announced the hiring of Bay County native Jabbar Manning as their next athletic director on Monday morning.

Former athletic director and current head football coach, Loren Tillman, stepped down from the position and suggested that Manning be granted the role.

Manning is a Mosley High School alum and graduated from Florida A&M University in 2016. Since then, he has taught and coached at Rutherford.

Manning said that Rutherford is one of the historically significant schools for sports in Bay County, and he plans on moving them back up to the top.

“It’s all about helping kids reach their full potential and I just felt like if I could step into the athletic director’s role, I could further help those students who need help the most,” Manning said. “Ultimately they’re kids, they want to have fun. So we’ve been trying to allow them to have fun while they are competing, I think that would be step one.”

Manning plans to stay on the Rams coaching staff for football as their offensive coordinator next season.