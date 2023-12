SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutheford boys basketball team came from behind to defeat Marianna 64-55 Tuesday night, handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.

The Rams have now won four straight games and snapped a 9-game losing streak to Marianna. They improved to 6-4 and will host Wakulla on Friday, December 22.

The Bulldogs fell to 8-1 and will host Gadsden County on Wednesday, December 20.