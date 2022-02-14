PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford girls basketball team is getting ready for their appearance in the 4A Regional Semifinals on Tuesday.

The Rams feel pretty good about getting to the Sweet Sixteen, since last season they were knocked out the state tournament in the first round.

Rutherford got to this point after a thrilling game with Bolles on Thursday, where they won by two points.

The win was even more impressive since the Rams are down one of their best players, Braniya Baker, due to injury.

However, the rest of the team has stepped up, including freshman players, Ava Butler and Ayonnie Houston.

Assistant coach Kiona Sanders thinks that will take this team far.

“Heart is the major thing for me as long as they have heart I feel like we can go anywhere. Any mistakes we make, we are gonna make mistakes but I have to make sure they understand no one is perfect. You’re gonna miss a shot, you’re gonna turn the ball over it’s what you do after that, what we’re gonna do after. You turn it over, get back, you miss a shot get back. That’s what we talk to them about it’s what you do after the mistake, just don’t lay down,” Selders said.

The Rams have also been getting a little extra coaching during this time as head boys basketball coach Rhondie Ross has been out on the court with the team.

“It’s been good he’s been helping us with defense and plays so we can make it as far as we can. He put in some work helping us his boys are here to help us with defense. He’s helped us a lot,” Baker said.

“I love Coach Ross man, Coach Ross I respect anything he give. Any knowledge I can only learn from him. I love anybody that says hey I got these pointers,” Selders said.

The Rams take on Andrew Jackson in the regional semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m.