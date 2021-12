PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Rutherford girls basketball player Braniya Baker was honored for reaching the 1000 point mark at halftime of the Rams 65-24 victory over Mosley Wednesday.

The sophomore reached the mark in Saturday’s victory over Poplar Spring.

With the win, Rutherford improved to 13-1 on the season and will host Marianna on Monday, January 10.

With the loss, Mosley falls to 3-7 and will host North Bay Haven Monday, January 10.