PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford girls basketball team kept their hot start going after beating Mosley 65-46 Thursday night.

Rams Shakira Edwards led the team with 26 points, nine rebounds, five assists and five steals.

The Rams improve to 8-1 on the season and take on Altha tomorrow night. The Dolphins fall to 0-8 and take on Arnold next Friday.