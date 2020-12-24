Rutherford girls basketball hoping to keep success on the court going

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford girls basketball team is on a roll right now as they are on a six-game win streak.

The 7-2 Rams took a bit of a break for the holidays, but are getting ready to be back in action in the 16th Annual Visit Panama City Beach Marlin Christmas Classic on Dec. 28.

“We’re definitely going to continue with practice like we do normally. Make sure we tell the girls not to have too much ham and turkey on Christmas day cause we play in a tournament shortly after Christmas, but I think they will do well cause they came back after Thanksgiving strong,” Rutherford head girls basketball coach Jasmine Threatt said.

Some of the Rams success has come from three freshman players, Shakirah Edwards, Braniya Baker and Nautica Bouie.

According to Maxpreps, Edwards averaging 18.1 points per game, Bouie averaging 16.7 and Baker averaging 11.9.

Coach Threatt also thinks their success has something to do with the fact that the girls are all so close this year.

“The goal is to continue to playing team ball, I feel like we have really come together as a team this year, we work out well in the gym, we talk everyday in the group chat, so I think that’s helped build the family atmosphere around the program and I think that’s really good for the girls,” Threatt said.

Threatt said they are taking it one game at a time right now, but thinks this team has the ability to go far in the postseason this year.

“Cause definitely last year, I felt like we peaked really early and so this year I feel like we are starting to peak at the right time and that way we can continue on this trend in the latter part of our season, fingers crossed we get there,” Threatt said.

The Rams take on Ponce De Leon on Monday at 4 p.m. in the first game of the 16th Annual Visit Panama City Beach Marlin Christmas Classic.