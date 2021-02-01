Rutherford girls basketball feeling good about district tourney; seeded No. 1 in bracket

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford girls basketball team is heading into the district tournament this week seeded at No. 1.

“For us to sit there and go in number one, so people come and they’re shook like ‘oh we got to play them? That feels great,” Rutherford basketball player Samyra Hatcher said.

The team is currently 16-5 right now and are undefeated in Class 4A District 1 play with a 5-0 record.

The Rams being led by a trio of freshman, Braniya Baker, Shakira Edwards and Nautica Bouie, who are all averaging more than 13 points per game.

“It feels great, I would’ve never though I would do something this big and this soon, again I’m only a freshman. I mean it feels good though,” Bouie said.

Rams head coach Jasmine Threatt couldn’t remember the last time the team went into the district tournament at No. 1 and she’s been around the program for six years now, even playing for the team when she was in high school.

“Well I definitely remind them like y’all are playing in my jersey put some respect on my jersey. But its also trying to remind them that we are a family that we all play together and we all play for each other,” Threatt said.

Since the Rams are the No. 1 seed, they go straight to the district semifinals game on Thursday. They will play the winner of the Bay-Walton quarterfinals game.