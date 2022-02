SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford girls basketball team took down South Walton 59-49 in the 4A District 1 Championship game on Friday night.

Three Rams had double-doubles on the night, Shakirah Edwards, Nautica Bouie and Ava Butler.

Edwards had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Bouie had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Butler had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

With the win, Rutherford is now district champions for a second straight year.