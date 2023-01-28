PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Rutherford boys basketball team pulled off season sweep over Leon with a 62-45 win on Saturday night.
The Rams improved to 11-11 and will visit Mosley on Wednesday, February 1.
