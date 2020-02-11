Rutherford gets new scoreboard for baseball field

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – If you went to a Rutherford baseball game last year, you might have noticed the mangled scoreboard in the outfield; a constant reminder throughout the year of Hurricane Michael and the devastation it brought to the Panhandle.

On Monday, the parking lot had a surprise waiting for the Rams: a brand new scoreboard.

“That’s basically the last piece that we are missing,” Rams first-year head coach Jamie Bukowski said. “Now that we have that last piece here with all the work that we have done since July to cap it off with the scoreboard finally coming, it just feels like we can finally put what’s happened in the past behind us and start fresh and move forward.”

The scoreboard was made by Daktronics and designed by both Bukowski and Rams athletic director Kirk Harrell.

All the Rams players who played for the team last year were excited to see the new scoreboard.

“It’s nice because for a long time after the storm we didn’t have it,” Rams player Sebastian Nguyen said. “So it’s nice knowing that we are getting new gear, new stuff. It’s a big step, we are slowly moving on, getting through it, getting better.”

The team is hoping to have the scoreboard up before their first home game next Wednesday, but the Rams are just glad to have their home field feel home again.

“It’s almost like a fresh coat of paint on the whole facility. A scoreboard usually for a stadium or field is like the exclaimation point,” Bukowski said. “Now that we have that, they can actually play a game and know what the score is, parents can know what the score is. It’s definitely a good thing to see.”

Rutherford is getting ready to host their preseason classic, which will feature Mosley, Arnold, Bozeman and Bay. The Rams will take on Mosley on Wednesday at 7 p.m.