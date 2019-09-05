Rutherford football team plagued with injury

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Every high school football team deals with trials and tribulations each season, but the Rutherford Rams are dealing with just a bit more in week three than most.

Not only has the team had to deal with the affects of Hurricane Michael, but the team lost senior running back Montell Bouie to a season-ending ankle injury in the Vernon game during week two.

Bouie was a big part of the team this year and last. He led the Rams in rushing yards (570) and tackles (61) in 2018.

In addition to Bouie, the Rams will have five other players miss the matchup against Taylor County on Friday due to injury.

The Rams are currently 1-1 on the season, but with eight games left, the road will be a difficult one for the team.