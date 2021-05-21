Rutherford football player receives academic scholarship during game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Rutherford’s Jonathan Walker was awarded a full ride scholarship to FIT in the middle of his spring football game on Friday.

While the rams battled Bozeman, Walker was on the sidelines with a laptop watching the virtual awards ceremony of the International Science and Engineering Fair.

Out of 2,000 participants and over 1,500 projects, Walker was chosen as one of three winners for his project, and was granted a full ride scholarship to the Florida Institute of Technology.

Even more impressive, Walker played in the spring game for the Rams and made two extra points.

“They called my name and then we were freaking out,” Walker said. “And then Coach Tillman, well we had scored a touchdown right before the half, Coach Tillman he called me to go kick so, like I was in that moment like pure happiness and then, oh back to reality, I need to go kick.

“So, I went ahead and lined up for the kick and I made that kick and I felt like I was on cloud nine at that point. Like, I got into a great university, I’m playing the sport I love so it was an amazing night,” Walker said.

The award came as no surprise to Rutherford head coach, William Tillman, as he says Walker is always on top of his academics.

“We knew what he was doing,” Tillman said. “It wasn’t like he was just doing something last night that we weren’t aware of. So, I didn’t realize he got a full scholarship till after the fact, but I am proud.”

In addition to the full ride to FIT, Walker was granted a fully paid cutting edge emerging field science summer camp at NC State.