Rutherford football looks to correct recent mistakes in Class 4A playoffs

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB)– The Rutherford and North Bay Haven football teams will face off on Thursday night in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A FHSAA State Playoffs.

Rutherford will look to fix the mistakes they’ve made the last two weeks of the regular season in the games against Gadsden County and Bay. Rams head coach Loren Tillman said he feels like his team was steadily improving this season up until those last two games.

“Not to take anything away from anybody else, but you just look at us and what we’re doing to ourselves with the penalties and the turnovers, we’ve got to fix those things,” Tillman said.

Tillman said he has seen North Bay Haven improve over the season and they are a disciplined team.

“They’re more disciplined so we gotta be more disciplined turnovers penalties really going to change the outcome of this game,”‘ Rutherford football player Allister Lowder said.

If the Rams can win on Thursday, it will be the first time anyone on their team has won a playoff game in a Rams uniform.

“We’re just trying to bring the program back up, bring the culture back up… bring hope to the east side of bay county,” Lowder said.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Tommy Oliver Stadium.