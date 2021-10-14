Rutherford football honors legendary coach Steve Hardin before Thursday night game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford football team honored the Rams’ late coaching legend, Steve Hardin, prior to their game at Tommy Oliver Stadium Thursday night.

Hardin passed away in April of 2020 but his impact on the Rutherford football program and Callaway and Springfield community will be remembered forever.

In his 14 years with the Rams, Hardin led the team to 10 district championships, 11 playoff appearances, and two state final games.

Bozeman’s head football coach, Jason Griffin, played under Hardin in high school and said it was great to have his former coach honored.

“To have a coach as great as Coach Hardin and the success that he had, to finally get a chance to honor him, and honor the accomplishments and all the things that he did just a great thing,” Griffin said. “And again, my hat is off to Lorren Tillman for recognizing the history of that and making this event and honoring Coach Hardin because it is long overdue and very very well deserved.”