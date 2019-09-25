Rutherford football fighting through challenges

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford football team has dealt with a lot this season. Not only have they had to deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, but the team has had many injuries this season too.

The good news is that some of the players who were out in Spring with injuries will be back. Linebacker Paul Hunter will be back this week against Walton and another linebacker Ja’Karee Bowden will hopefully be out on the field in a few weeks.

Head Coach Loren Tillman said it’s great to have some of those guys back especially since it will be tough this Friday night.

“The other guys have realized, ‘Okay, we can still be a pretty good football team, we can still make the playoffs, but our identity is gonna be different and it takes a little time to figure that out,” Tillman said. “Every week we feel like we have taken a stride in that direction, this is how we are gonna generate offense now this is how we are gonna call our defense and generate our new identity.”

This new identity will be shown on the field against the Braves. Rutherford will have to work hard to get a win on Friday as this Walton team is hungry to break a three-game losing streak.

“Walton is really a team that could go either way. For us it’s gonna come down to field position, penalties, turnovers, those kind of things,” Tillman said. “And hopefully we’ve learned some lessons and we can apply those lessons and play some good football.”

Rutherford and Walton kickoff in Defuniak Springs Friday night at 7 p.m.