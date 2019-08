LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)-- On the Friday before Hurricane Michael, the Mosley Dolphins tied down a brand new storage facility, but it was no longer there after the storm rolled through.

"It was just kind of sad the boosters club spent money on it we were excited to have it out there and close to us, we're just bummed that it was taken away from us so quickly," said Mosley soccer player, Jacob Pickle.