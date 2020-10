PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford football team fell to Gadsden County 58-14 on Thursday night.

The Jaguars scored a whopping 38 points in the first quarter.

The Rams scored some points in the second, but it just wasn’t enough to win this one.

Rutherford falls to 3-3 and will take on the Bay Tornadoes on Nov. 6.