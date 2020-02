PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Rutherford Rams fell to Bolles 59-56 in a Class 4A Regional Quarterfinal game.

The team finished the season 21-7, getting back to the state tournament after missing out on the post season completely last year.

“They worked hard for this one and put their own stamp on it,” Rutherford boys basketball head coach Rhondie Ross said.