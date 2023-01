SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – A go-ahead basket by Nautica Bouie with 7.6 seconds remaining secured a 39-37 home victory for the Rutherford girls basketball team over Graceville Tuesday night.

The Rams improved to 19-1 and will host Chipley on Thursday, January 26.

The Tigers fell to 16-4 and will await their opponent in the district tournament.