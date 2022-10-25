SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – Coming off a historic 2021-2022 season, the Rutherford girls’ basketball team enters this winter with sky-high expectations.

The Rams introduced first-year head coach, Tony Davis, to the program in April.

He’ll have big shoes to fill following behind former head coach Jasmine Threatt, who led the Rams in the previous three seasons to a 57-20 record.

Davis will have a multitude of talent returning to his roster, including juniors Shakirah Edwards (16.7 PPG.), Nautica Bouie (16.8 PPG.) and Braniyah Baker (14.2 PPG.), as well as sophomore Ava Butler (11.3 PPG.), who all averaged double-digits scoring last season.

Bouie said the team has full confidence that Davis can mold them into a state title contender.

“I can say for Coach Davis, he’s already done that,” Bouie said. “From his first day here, he’s a great coach. He’s been coaching me since I was in sixth grade. I’ve learned a lot from him. I’m actually like the player that I am because of him now, today. He will I feel like he will get the team right and lead us to state and winning state.”

Rutherford freshman guard Jhishae Baker said she is excited to get on the court and prove the Rams are the best team in every game they play.

“I feel like everybody got to be on the same page, ready to rock out,” Baker said. “In less than 20 days, we’re fixing to take over, it’s go time.”

The Rams will open their season with a preseason classic at Ponce De Leon, the back-to-back 1A state champions, on Tuesday, November 8.