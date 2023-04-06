SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – Rutherford football standouts and twin brothers, Bryson and Keaton Schirmer signed with North Carolina Wesleyan University on Thursday morning.

The duo led the Rams on both sides of the ball this past season and they also wrestled at Rutherford, both qualifying for the FHSAA State Championship meet.

As twins, they’ve been inseparable their whole life, so playing for the same college football team is something that gives them mixed feelings.

“I’d rather separate, but at the same time, I’d rather go into a new world and out in the real life with someone behind my back and by my side,” Keaton Schirmer said.

“Honestly, I’m pretty sure (Keaton’s) one of the biggest factors that made me get to this level. Bryson Schirmer said. “Because seeing him on the field, I knew we both wanted to go to college and if we could both push each other to get here, it worked out great.”