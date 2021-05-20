Rutherford downs Bozeman in spring football jamboree

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford football team knocked off Bozeman 20-14 in the spring jamboree game at Gavlak Stadium on Thursday night.

The Rams took a 14-0 lead heading into halftime with a deep touchdown pass with under 40 seconds on the clock.

The Bucks would make a an attempt at a comeback and earned their first touchdown in the early part of the 3rd quarter, but Rutherford would hold strong and take the eventual 20-14 victory.

The Rams ended the 2020 season at 4-5 on the year and finished 4th in class 4A region 1.

The Bucks closed out their 2020 season at 2-7, finishing 6th in the class 1A region 2.

